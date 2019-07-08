13D Management Holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Raised by $862,215 as Share Price Rose; Astrazeneca (AZN) Holder Bank Of Hawaii Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Astrazeneca (AZN) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,624 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, down from 84,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Astrazeneca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 1.11 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA & MEDIMMUNE BLA GETS PRIORITY REVIEW; 22/03/2018 – Astra’s Lokelma Approved After Plant Deficiencies Led to Delays; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 1.4B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – REDX PHARMA PLC – APPOINTED LISA ANSON AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) AND TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING- NEW INDICATION AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC WITH ASTRAZENECA’S TAGRISSO IN FIRST LINE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 27/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – TAGRISSO RECEIVES POSITIVE EU CHMP OPINION FOR 1ST-LINE TREATMENT OF EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from AstraZeneca Pharma India for Apr 01 to Mar 31

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.22 million, up from 28,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $9.28 during the last trading session, reaching $748.82. About 259,113 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle First Quarter Earnings Per Share Increases 33% To $2.13 On Revenue Increase Of 7.4%; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: DELIVERY SALES INCREASING AT `RAPID PACE’; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle: AIP Formula Yielded Payout Based on ’17 Financials, But In Light of Share Price, CEO, CFO and Marketing Chief Didn’t Receive AIP Payouts; 26/04/2018 – The company’s new CEO, Brian Niccol outlined his vision for Chipotle’s future on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle To Host Special Mid-quarter Call On June 27 — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Taps Outback Steakhouse Veteran to Help Burnish Image; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Move Will Affect Approximately 400 Employees in Denver and NY in 4Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – BOARD HAS APPROVED INVESTMENT OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $100 MLN, EXCLUSIVE OF COMMISSIONS; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $961.11 million for 27.57 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VEA) by 189,815 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $86.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $98.32 million activity. Another trade for 80,000 shares valued at $58.09 million was sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.19% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Choate Advisors accumulated 485 shares. 4,607 were accumulated by Norinchukin Financial Bank The. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 13,225 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested in 24,100 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 4,618 shares. Moreover, Amp Cap Investors Limited has 0.04% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.07% or 450 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas has invested 1.12% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Telemus Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,657 shares. Maplelane Cap Ltd Llc holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.03% stake. Smithfield owns 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 125 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc accumulated 43,971 shares.