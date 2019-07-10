13D Management Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Cut as Share Value Rose; Park National Increased Its Zoetis (ZTS) Position by $2.08 Million as Stock Rose

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $68.52. About 1.69M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table)

Park National Corp increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 24.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 20,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,379 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71M, up from 85,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.26. About 2.61M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.46% or 1.45 million shares in its portfolio. Martin Currie holds 0.35% or 49,501 shares. State Street reported 20.01 million shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 0.11% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 132,834 shares. 19,141 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 589,029 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,142 shares. Nordea Investment holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 487,904 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc holds 0.1% or 4,269 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt stated it has 220,084 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Co accumulated 3,170 shares. Art Advsrs Lc owns 39,402 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 42,343 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 28,925 shares.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) by 9,896 shares to 302,997 shares, valued at $33.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (New) (NYSE:WFC) by 9,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,186 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63 million for 77.86 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $332.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cars Com Inc by 15,933 shares to 391,870 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 51,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).