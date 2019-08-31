13D Management Has Upped Its Terex New (TEX) Holding; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

13D Management Llc increased Terex Corp New (TEX) stake by 33.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 13D Management Llc acquired 106,035 shares as Terex Corp New (TEX)’s stock declined 5.23%. The 13D Management Llc holds 418,974 shares with $13.40M value, up from 312,939 last quarter. Terex Corp New now has $1.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 446,098 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 10/04/2018 – TEREX CORP TEX.N – INCREASED SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $450 MLN TO $600 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex

Among 3 analysts covering Weingarten (NYSE:WRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Weingarten has $32 highest and $27.5000 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 11.36% above currents $26.49 stock price. Weingarten had 6 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. See Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Neutral New Target: $27.5000 Initiates Coverage On

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $29 Maintain

Among 2 analysts covering Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Terex Corp has $37 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34’s average target is 36.93% above currents $24.83 stock price. Terex Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, May 31. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 2 sales for $78.30 million activity. HENRY BRIAN J bought $2,302 worth of stock. $12,754 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D on Thursday, March 7. $235 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was bought by BARR KEVIN A. Shares for $43.70 million were sold by Marcato Capital Management LP.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.41 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 14.43 P/E ratio. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.