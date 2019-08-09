13D Management Has Upped Its Sothebys (BID) Position by $384,800; Pfizer Com (PFE) Position Held by Live Your Vision Llc

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 10.16 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%; 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 255,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, up from 245,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.73. About 191,162 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Sotheby’s Debt Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Recovery Rvsd To ‘3’; 14/05/2018 – MODIGLIANI PAINTING SELLS FOR $157.2 MILLION AT SOTHEBY’S N.Y; 03/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 08/04/2018 – Sotheby’s brings back fees for online-only auctions; 26/03/2018 – Sotheby’s New York Asia Week Auctions Total $78.3 Million – Nearly 50% Increase Year-Over-Year; 09/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTL REALTY BRAND EXPANDS PRESENCE IN MEXICO; 22/03/2018 – Sotheby’s and Christie’s look outside for luxury leaders; 04/05/2018 – Collector Sues Sotheby’s to Block Basquiat Auction, Exposing Ugly Family Dispute; 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Ann

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Fred Alger Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cadinha Co Limited Liability Company invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stonebridge Advsrs Lc invested 0.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Da Davidson And Communications owns 0.3% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 405,586 shares. Opus Inv Management Inc holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 132,000 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associates Inc reported 0.01% stake. Profit Investment Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.81% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.76% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pittenger Anderson accumulated 91,160 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd invested in 0.38% or 811,023 shares. Clean Yield Group has 37,544 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 400,376 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Citizens & Northern invested in 1.26% or 53,228 shares. Maple Capital Management owns 0.28% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 28,229 shares. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP) by 12,959 shares to 2,520 shares, valued at $138,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 120,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 884,148 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco 1 (STPZ).