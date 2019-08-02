13D Management Has Upped By $384,800 Its Sothebys (BID) Holding; Texas Yale Capital Upped By $2.65 Million Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

13D Management Llc increased Sothebys (BID) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 13D Management Llc acquired 10,400 shares as Sothebys (BID)’s stock rose 49.42%. The 13D Management Llc holds 255,797 shares with $9.59M value, up from 245,397 last quarter. Sothebys now has $2.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.54. About 58,081 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 22/05/2018 – Third Point to raise $400 mln for SPAC, Farley to run it; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 28/03/2018 – SOTHEBY’S BID.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 10/04/2018 – Matthew Adam Properties Forms Alliance with Sotheby’s International Realty; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Modigliani fetches $157 million at auction; 08/04/2018 – Sotheby’s brings back fees for online-only auctions; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO EXITED DECK, BID, RCII IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Intl Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 21C

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 140.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Texas Yale Capital Corp acquired 23,909 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 40,971 shares with $4.55M value, up from 17,062 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $253.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $140.96. About 2.85 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $168 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7. Morgan Stanley maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, June 13 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. 2,000 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $227,200 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.