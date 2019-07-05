13D Management Has Trimmed Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $2.45 Million; As Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Share Price Declined, Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Position

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 45,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 382,868 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54 million, down from 428,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29.72. About 21,297 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 4.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA)

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 1.07M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Chesapeake Stock Can Be Rescued by Exports – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Feds give Corpus Christi LNG green light to begin testing gas flows – San Antonio Business Journal” published on July 05, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “First Commissioning Cargo Departs Cheniere’s Corpus Christi Liquefaction Facility – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Projects Lurks But Market Fistfight Is Inevitable – Forbes” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Reports First Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood invested in 0.04% or 54,020 shares. 42,077 are owned by Stifel Fincl. Farmstead Capital Ltd Liability reported 347,255 shares or 29.8% of all its holdings. 125,110 are owned by Wafra. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 2,700 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.07% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.15% or 253,003 shares. D E Shaw Com, New York-based fund reported 71,146 shares. M&T Savings Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Lord Abbett & Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 1,654 shares. Korea-based Mirae Asset Investments Limited has invested 0.28% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). The Georgia-based Synovus Finance has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nomura Asset Mngmt Co holds 0.02% or 31,100 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63 million for 78.50 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 10,400 shares to 255,797 shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 28,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $18.46M for 14.86 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Heritage Bank announces new commercial banking team in greater Portland, Oregon – PRNewswire” published on January 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Heritage Financial (HFWA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 135,011 shares to 240,811 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 96,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Schroder Investment Management Gp has 0.02% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 0% stake. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Com reported 509,441 shares. Assetmark stated it has 36 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 0.02% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) or 715,534 shares. Amer owns 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 27,227 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Washington State Bank invested in 0.04% or 7,618 shares. Cardinal Mngmt Limited Liability Company Ct holds 0.98% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) or 973,796 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). 993 are held by Ls Ltd Limited Liability Company. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Menta Capital Ltd Liability owns 12,524 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 108 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $125,755 activity. $103,271 worth of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) was sold by Hinson Donald.