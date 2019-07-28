13D Management Has Raised Position in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by $467,640 as Market Value Declined; Sectoral Asset Management Increased Hms Holdings (HMSY) Position

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 10,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 255,588 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, up from 245,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 1.27M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 1953.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 242,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 254,557 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, up from 12,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 292,746 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 50.87% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN COAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF COMPANIES S.A; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU PLANS SALE UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL INTL. GROUP; 24/04/2018 – REG-HMS Networks: Interim report 2018, January — March; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP SAYS LONG-TERM DIV POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM ( “BUYBACK”) IN RESPECT OF COMPANY’S GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (“GDRS”); 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 14C; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: RECORD DATE FOR DIV. JUNE 15; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 REVENUE: RUB 44.4 BN (+7% YOY); 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF GDRS SUBJECT TO BUYBACK (TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ANY GDRS ALREADY ACQUIRED BY COMPANY) SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL OF COMPANY

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 38,500 shares to 218,697 shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,860 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plan (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn invested 0.03% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). 10,682 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.22 million shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Sg Americas Lc invested 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 199,686 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 115,530 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,583 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Grp reported 10,645 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability has invested 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.07% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). State Street Corp accumulated 2.62 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0% or 13,467 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 1,753 were reported by Regions Financial Corporation. Sigma Planning holds 0.01% or 4,258 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 829,937 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aull Monroe Mgmt owns 21,424 shares. Windward Capital Management Company Ca holds 49,569 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Regent Invest Lc owns 0.08% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 5,000 shares. Northern has 0.04% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 3.17M shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 267,007 shares stake. Amer Century Companies Inc stated it has 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Prudential Finance has 180,499 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tcw Group Inc stated it has 186,899 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The Korea-based Korea Inv has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 41,421 shares. 169,423 are owned by Toronto Dominion Retail Bank.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99.91 million activity.