13D Management Has Raised Jack In The Box (JACK) Stake; AA LTD ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDOM (AATDF) Sellers Increased By 6.76% Their Shorts

13D Management Llc increased Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 13D Management Llc acquired 6,756 shares as Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)’s stock declined 6.64%. The 13D Management Llc holds 166,167 shares with $13.43M value, up from 159,411 last quarter. Jack In The Box Inc now has $2.18B valuation. The stock increased 13.27% or $9.88 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 1.05 million shares traded or 76.60% up from the average. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK)

AA LTD ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDOM (OTCMKTS:AATDF) had an increase of 6.76% in short interest. AATDF’s SI was 71,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.76% from 66,600 shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 36 days are for AA LTD ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDOM (OTCMKTS:AATDF)’s short sellers to cover AATDF’s short positions. It closed at $0.66 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $376.05 million. It operates through Roadside Assistance, Insurance Services, Driving Services, and Insurance Underwriting divisions. It has a 4.37 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s roadside assistance services include breakdowns cover for cars, motorbikes, caravans, and vans; and additional services, such as vehicle inspections, tires, and connected car and publishing services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama reported 33,596 shares stake. Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 436,082 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 22,156 shares. Tyvor Limited Liability Company invested in 5.91% or 309,959 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Victory Mgmt holds 301,534 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Jnba Fin Advisors has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al owns 7,762 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. West Oak Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 70 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated owns 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 24 shares. 23,137 are held by First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership. Macquarie Ltd invested in 0.1% or 693,602 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 296,935 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jack In The Box (JACK) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jack In The Box’s Q3 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jack In The Box Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Jack In The Box had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Monday, May 20. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of JACK in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, August 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report.