13D Management Has Raised By $498,816 Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holding; Cohen & Steers (CNS) SI Decreased By 2.99%

13D Management Llc increased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 13D Management Llc acquired 10,392 shares as Seagate Technology Plc (STX)'s stock declined 4.14%. The 13D Management Llc holds 255,588 shares with $12.38 million value, up from 245,196 last quarter. Seagate Technology Plc now has $12.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.66. About 963,781 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending.

Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) had a decrease of 2.99% in short interest. CNS's SI was 1.89 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.99% from 1.95M shares previously. With 195,100 avg volume, 10 days are for Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS)'s short sellers to cover CNS's short positions. The SI to Cohen & Steers Inc's float is 8.8%. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 20,416 shares traded. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has risen 34.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending.

More notable recent Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For July 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cohen & Steers Appoints Joseph Harvey to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a) – GuruFocus.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pfenex Announces Appointment of New Board Member, Lorianne Masuoka, M.D. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold Cohen & Steers, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 20.23 million shares or 1.18% less from 20.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Management stated it has 225,064 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 639 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 32,571 shares. 39,859 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. 12,967 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.28% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.16% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Moreover, Btim Corp has 0.26% invested in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) for 451,631 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 5,679 shares. Morgan Stanley has 33,305 shares. Pnc Finance Gp accumulated 182 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 750 shares. Comm Commercial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Northern Trust Corporation reported 307,222 shares stake.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It has a 20.7 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Seagate Technology plcâ€™s (NASDAQ:STX) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, O’Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STX, YUM, FANG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Seagate (STX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MRAM,STX,RDCM,EMKR,GLOB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Seagate Technology had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum upgraded Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) on Wednesday, May 1 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Limited accumulated 783,503 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 86,718 shares. 4,451 are held by Hrt Ltd. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 119,383 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Pinebridge LP holds 0% or 1,254 shares. Regions Financial reported 1,753 shares. Davis R M Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Llc reported 5,718 shares. Comerica Bank has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Northeast Consultants stated it has 15,446 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Valley Natl Advisers reported 592 shares. 23.46 million are held by Fmr Ltd Liability Co. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,433 shares or 0.01% of the stock.