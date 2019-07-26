13D Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) as Stock Rose; Archford Capital Strategies Has Upped Its Stake in American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) by $512,824 as Valuation Rose

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 585.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 4,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,773 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, up from 842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.94. About 352,089 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Illinois American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $89; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $66.49. About 554,135 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63 million for 75.56 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cheniere Corpus Christi Stage III and Apache Sign Long-Term Gas Supply Agreement Indexed to Global LNG Prices – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Dynagas LNG Partners LP Declares Cash Distribution on Its Series A Preferred Units – Stockhouse” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chesapeake Stock Can Be Rescued by Exports – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Projects Lurks But Market Fistfight Is Inevitable – Forbes” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Reports First Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,223 shares to 30,071 shares, valued at $21.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cars Com Inc by 15,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horseman Management owns 26,800 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Nokota Mgmt Lp owns 893,594 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Beech Hill Advisors holds 3,500 shares. Van Eck Assocs has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 2,964 shares. Thompson Mngmt invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hanseatic Mngmt Service stated it has 0.34% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Ww Asset Management Inc invested in 0.02% or 6,823 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 5,469 shares. Focused Wealth Management has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 200 shares. Valueworks Ltd reported 3.81% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). The United Kingdom-based Dsam Prns (London) Limited has invested 0.49% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 4,610 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 5.35 million shares. Credit Agricole S A has 112,800 shares.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $271.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund (VFH) by 6,781 shares to 44,126 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 8,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,726 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why American Water Works Stock Returned 5% in May While the Market Fell 6.4% – The Motley Fool” on June 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Roger Goodson Leadership Role With Illinois American Water Expanded to Include Eastern Division – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Aqua America’s Stock Plunged 7.6%. Should American Water Works Investors Fear a Similar Scenario? – Motley Fool” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “American Water Works’ CEO Talks PFAS Contamination in U.S. Drinking Water Supply – Motley Fool” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Works (AWK) Subsidiary Illinois American Water Acquires Alton Regional Wastewater System – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Llc owns 13,923 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. United Automobile Association stated it has 58,543 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Management Incorporated owns 55,946 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mirador Cap Ptnrs LP has 2,704 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Magellan Asset Management, Australia-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Hl Services Lc owns 0.05% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 28,525 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,585 shares. Boston Common Asset Llc has 0.74% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 54,456 shares. Adage Capital Partners Grp Ltd Llc holds 220,041 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 178,832 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0.07% or 19,525 shares in its portfolio. M&R Cap Management, New York-based fund reported 12,818 shares.