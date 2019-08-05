13D Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) as Market Value Rose; Horrell Capital Management Has Trimmed Tech Data (TECD) Holding as Stock Declined

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $88.53. About 167,253 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.18. About 1.95M shares traded or 3.47% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, up 15.92% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.01 per share. TECD’s profit will be $85.01M for 9.50 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Two Tampa Bay area companies land on Fortune Global 500 list – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Tech Data Stock Popped Today – The Motley Fool” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tech Data Expands Portfolio of Consumption-Based IT Solutions – Business Wire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Data Earns 2019 Global Distributor of the Year Award from HPE – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,209 were reported by Systematic Mgmt L P. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Company owns 3,800 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp holds 0.05% or 20,058 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 43,657 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Co stated it has 0.12% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 666 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman. Macquarie Gru Ltd accumulated 930,173 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Bragg Fincl Advsrs invested in 51,542 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.05% or 51,800 shares. Profund Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Bancshares Of America De stated it has 116,030 shares. Eulav Asset holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 48,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 278,815 shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.77 million for 100.30 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clal Ins Entertainment owns 410,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Camarda Advsr Ltd Llc holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors has 365 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trust Advsr holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 6,940 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 90,017 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Lc owns 1,860 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund has invested 1.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Focused Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource reported 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 88,429 were accumulated by Osborne Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Capital Innovations Llc reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Advisory Serv Networks Lc owns 1,904 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eagle Global Ltd owns 316,507 shares.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 24,683 shares to 607,085 shares, valued at $11.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 6,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).