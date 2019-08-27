13D Management Has Lowered Its Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) as Stock Value Rose; Chesapeake Asset Management Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $477,633

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $134.44. About 5.03M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.17. About 1.02 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $332.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 19,916 shares to 489,832 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,091 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 55,092 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Co reported 45,600 shares stake. Ameritas Prns has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Asset Mngmt One Limited stated it has 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.43% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Usca Ria Llc invested in 0.1% or 6,928 shares. Advisors Asset Management reported 0.05% stake. Sei Invests owns 208,848 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Systematic Fincl Management LP invested in 12,779 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Natixis LP reported 0.03% stake. C M Bidwell & Associates has invested 0.16% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Lenox Wealth holds 0.01% or 500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kidder Stephen W invested 1.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Everett Harris & Com Ca holds 1.14M shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 376,703 shares. 79,619 are held by Girard Prtnrs Ltd. Andra Ap holds 67,902 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 66,787 are owned by Wendell David Associate. Winslow Asset Mngmt invested 1.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 832,842 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm reported 0.05% stake. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 638,365 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). S Muoio & Co Ltd Liability has invested 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Page Arthur B, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,683 shares. Private Asset Management Inc accumulated 1.63% or 82,420 shares. 922 are held by Rech And Mgmt.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Coming To A Target Near You: Mini Disney Stores – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Will Disney+ Be the Next Catalyst for DIS Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.