13D Management Has Lifted Symantec (SYMC) Position; Platinum Investment Management LTD Raised Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake

13D Management Llc increased Symantec Corp (SYMC) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 13D Management Llc acquired 35,838 shares as Symantec Corp (SYMC)’s stock declined 15.33%. The 13D Management Llc holds 881,457 shares with $20.22 million value, up from 845,619 last quarter. Symantec Corp now has $16.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 13.57% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 40.30M shares traded or 490.66% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q Rev $1.135B-$1.165B; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Symantec crashes on mysterious investigation; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.80, REV VIEW $4.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Symantec’s Internal Investigation Increases Event Risk Within the Context of the ‘BB+’ IDR; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 21/03/2018 – Symantec and Norton Security Solutions Win AV-TEST Institute Best Protection Awards for Third Consecutive Year; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Doesn’t Anticipate Material Adverse Impact on Historical Fincl Statements

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) stake by 24.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 382,989 shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)’s stock declined 5.10%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 1.93M shares with $159.05 million value, up from 1.55 million last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc now has $13.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 1.01 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Symantec News: SYMC Stock Rockets Higher on Broadcom Buzz – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AVGO, BAC, CGC, K, SYMC – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: K, SYMC, SBUX – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Symantec, NIO, and Karyopharm Therapeutics Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Broadcom Seeks Economies Of Scope With Potential Symantec Deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. The insider Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. sold $422,327. $1.05 million worth of stock was sold by Kapuria Samir on Thursday, February 14.

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Tuesday, June 11. Mizuho initiated it with “Hold” rating and $25 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral” on Friday, May 10. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 17 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Skyworks Solutions had 11 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $71 target in Monday, January 7 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 28 by FBR Capital. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer on Monday, January 7 to “Market Perform”.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $585,379 activity. GAMMEL PETER L sold $181,529 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Wednesday, January 16. 3,000 shares valued at $243,162 were sold by ALDRICH DAVID J on Friday, February 8.