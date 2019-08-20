13D Management Has Lifted Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) Position; Green Valley Investors Continues to Hold Holding in Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 80.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 189,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 424,354 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.04M, up from 234,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $225.73. About 493,723 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 7,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 177,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, up from 170,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.13. About 732,195 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Sernivo® Spray, 0.05%; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Ext; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PROMIUS PHARMA LLC INITIATED PATENT LITIGATION ON MAY 22, 2018 IN COURT; 29/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N : BARCLAYS CUTS TO MARKET WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 23/03/2018 – Perrigo CEO John Hendrickson 2017 Total Pay $8.3M; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 02/04/2018 – Perrigo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter on Generic Version of ProAir; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC SERNIVO SPRAY

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 59,456 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.17% or 3.15 million shares. Heritage Wealth reported 0% stake. Kames Capital Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.91% or 168,116 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 0.11% or 3,815 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 45,416 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 28,936 shares. Brookfield Asset Management invested in 21,000 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited has 3,165 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Financial holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 113,400 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs invested in 0.45% or 572,943 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt reported 2.9% stake. Moller Financial has invested 0.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). California-based Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.58% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 29 are owned by Jcic Asset Management.

