13D Management Has Lifted Its Terex New (TEX) Stake; Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Has 1.18 Sentiment

13D Management Llc increased Terex Corp New (TEX) stake by 33.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 13D Management Llc acquired 106,035 shares as Terex Corp New (TEX)’s stock declined 5.23%. The 13D Management Llc holds 418,974 shares with $13.40 million value, up from 312,939 last quarter. Terex Corp New now has $1.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.80% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 1.03M shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc (MNP) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 13 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 11 decreased and sold holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.93 million shares, down from 1.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 7.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $78.31 million activity. Another trade for 1.60 million shares valued at $43.70M was made by Marcato Capital Management LP on Friday, June 7. Another trade for 7 shares valued at $236 was bought by BARR KEVIN A. 439 shares valued at $12,981 were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D on Friday, May 10. HENRY BRIAN J bought $3,443 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Friday, April 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,600 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 108,966 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hightower Lc holds 0.02% or 108,020 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 3,366 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Llc reported 16,612 shares stake. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 9,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14,451 were accumulated by First Hawaiian National Bank. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 101,202 shares. 13D Ltd has invested 4.03% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Rhumbline Advisers reported 151,032 shares stake. California-based Marcato Mngmt LP has invested 14.45% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Aperio Ltd Company holds 75,802 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 44,485 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt invested in 190,432 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Terex (NYSE:TEX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Terex has $39 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36.29’s average target is 48.36% above currents $24.46 stock price. Terex had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Evercore downgraded Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) rating on Friday, May 31. Evercore has “In-Line” rating and $3100 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of TEX in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. for 67,173 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 20,483 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.22% invested in the company for 417,420 shares. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va has invested 0.06% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 197,924 shares.

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 37,895 shares traded or 61.29% up from the average. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $152.49 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 14.45 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

