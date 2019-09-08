13D Management Has Lifted Its Position in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by $498,816; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Caxton Associates LP Increased by $808,353 Its Holding

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 6,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 34,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 27,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 10,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 255,588 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, up from 245,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.52 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 8,412 shares to 9,034 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

