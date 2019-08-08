13D Management Has Lifted Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake By $438,152; Roumell Asset Management Trimmed Gsi Technology (GSIT) Stake

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased Gsi Technology (GSIT) stake by 14.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as Gsi Technology (GSIT)’s stock rose 1.36%. The Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 455,152 shares with $3.54 million value, down from 531,626 last quarter. Gsi Technology now has $183.42 million valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 19,930 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 22.69% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational; 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT)

13D Management Llc increased Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 13D Management Llc acquired 19,916 shares as Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)’s stock rose 0.09%. The 13D Management Llc holds 489,832 shares with $11.13 million value, up from 469,916 last quarter. Hain Celestial Group Inc now has $2.26B valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 365,583 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold GSIT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 5.17% more from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 9,441 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weber Alan W holds 0% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) for 58,000 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Menta Llc holds 0.1% or 29,274 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) for 21,057 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 998,489 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 13,860 shares. Ariel Ltd Liability invested 0.14% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). 132,717 were accumulated by Bridgeway. New York-based Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Blackrock reported 58,453 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 225,568 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 91,217 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 77,465 shares. Spark Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 21,600 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradice Invest Management Ltd Com has 3.45% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 1.96M shares. 92,000 were accumulated by Olstein L P. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 86,751 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Llc owns 1.70M shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs owns 26,416 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Engaged Limited Liability reported 16.86M shares. Steel Prtn LP reported 25,000 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 1.30 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Huntington Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 142,290 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.01 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 30,394 shares. Griffin Asset has 10,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 27,993 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hain Celestial had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group initiated The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) rating on Friday, March 15. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $35 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, February 28. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of HAIN in report on Monday, April 1 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by JP Morgan.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $212.44 million activity. Welling Glenn W. had bought 2.00M shares worth $47.34 million. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. also bought $49.19M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Monday, May 13.

