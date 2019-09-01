13D Management Has Increased Its Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stake; Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Sentiment Is 1.21

13D Management Llc increased Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 13D Management Llc acquired 4,779 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS)’s stock declined 6.49%. The 13D Management Llc holds 117,532 shares with $11.72M value, up from 112,753 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc now has $12.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $92.98. About 982,736 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q

Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 70 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 58 trimmed and sold equity positions in Modine Manufacturing Co. The investment professionals in our database now have: 43.54 million shares, up from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Modine Manufacturing Co in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 48 Increased: 47 New Position: 23.

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Modine Innovation Tour Travels to St. Louis – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 10.14% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company for 1.00 million shares. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa owns 237,730 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tygh Capital Management Inc. has 1.58% invested in the company for 648,624 shares. The Maryland-based Financial Consulate Inc has invested 1.53% in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 175,524 shares.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 258,591 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has declined 20.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, makes, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment maker vehicular applications. The company has market cap of $505.48 million. The firm operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC divisions. It has a 7.4 P/E ratio. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Citrix Systems, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CTXS) 27% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Citrix (CTXS) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citrix appoints Arlen Shenkman as CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix Set to Launch Desktop as a Service Solution for Microsoft – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.