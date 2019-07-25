13D Management Has Increased Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holding By $438,152; Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

13D Management Llc increased Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 13D Management Llc acquired 19,916 shares as Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)’s stock rose 37.61%. The 13D Management Llc holds 489,832 shares with $11.13M value, up from 469,916 last quarter. Hain Celestial Group Inc now has $2.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.31. About 1.12M shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c

Among 2 analysts covering Canadian Utilities A (TSE:CU), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Canadian Utilities A had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. See Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) latest ratings:

20/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

Canadian Utilities Limited engages in the electricity, and pipelines and liquids businesses. The company has market cap of $9.73 billion. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other divisions. It has a 16.15 P/E ratio. The Electricity segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, natural gas, hydroelectric, and wind resources, as well as related infrastructure development in Western Canada, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Australia.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 322,160 shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Canadian Utilities Limitedâ€™s (TSE:CU) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Canadian Utilities agrees to sell Canadian power business for $835 million – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Screening The Canadian Market For The #1 Dividend Growth Utility Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2018 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Wheaton resolves tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency, shares surge 14% – MINING.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 133,311 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement holds 144,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co invested in 10,262 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Carroll Financial Associates reported 1,184 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.12% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 1,308 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0% or 170,614 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 50,616 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.70 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 101,216 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 40,882 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Prns Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 55 shares.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aphria Stock Could Become Cheap Soon – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Vaping Growth Help Investors Extract More Value From Aphria Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Checking Up on 5 Stocks That Spoke to Brexit – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Add Bruker (BRKR) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $212.44 million activity. 2.00 million The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares with value of $47.34M were bought by Welling Glenn W.. The insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $49.19 million.

Among 6 analysts covering Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hain Celestial had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. JP Morgan upgraded The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) rating on Thursday, February 28. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $20 target. The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 1. J.P. Morgan upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $20 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Maxim Group.