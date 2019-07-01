13D Management Has Cut Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered United Cmnty Finl Ohio (UCFC) Holding

13D Management Llc decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 10.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock rose 1.78%. The 13D Management Llc holds 306,078 shares with $20.80 million value, down from 342,633 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $18.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.85% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $70.4. About 2.56 million shares traded or 42.07% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (UCFC) stake by 33.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 352,900 shares as United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (UCFC)’s stock declined 4.47%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 707,319 shares with $6.61M value, down from 1.06M last quarter. United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio now has $468.92M valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 35,698 shares traded. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 10.26% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 5.07 million shares. The California-based Hennessy Advsr has invested 2.14% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Amer National Registered Inv Advisor Inc has invested 0.29% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 185,895 shares stake. M&T Comml Bank stated it has 17,905 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Inc Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Energ Opportunities Cap Mgmt Ltd has 2.68% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 16,915 shares. 9,146 were accumulated by Amer Group. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Investment House Ltd Llc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 148,307 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd reported 1,992 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 0.01% stake. Nokota Management Limited Partnership reported 1.85% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cheniere’s Corpus Christi Train 2 achieves first LNG – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cheniere Energy hikes production guidance, issues FID for Sabine Pass Train 6 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Holds Up, The Sequel – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Natural Gas – LNG Is Making A Difference – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 06, 2019.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63 million for 80.00 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

13D Management Llc increased Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) stake by 4,779 shares to 117,532 valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) stake by 21,733 shares and now owns 534,520 shares. Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) was raised too.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) stake by 26,200 shares to 287,480 valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) stake by 26,200 shares and now owns 263,118 shares. Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold UCFC shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 30.62 million shares or 0.29% more from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) for 9,999 shares. Victory Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) or 539 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) for 13,045 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 222,081 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 43,182 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Moreover, Stifel Financial Corporation has 0% invested in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co has 12,960 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 27,218 shares. First Trust Advsr LP holds 0% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) for 132,223 shares. State Street Corporation owns 1.03M shares. Bessemer Grp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 151,000 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc owns 0.02% invested in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) for 152,646 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Lp reported 64,235 shares.