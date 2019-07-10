13D Management Has Cut Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $2.45 Million; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $3.02 Million

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 11,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,726 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.29M, down from 245,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $306.98. About 1.74 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $68.65. About 1.29M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp stated it has 11,848 shares. Zimmer Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.11% or 2.58 million shares. Moreover, Mathes has 1.63% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 46,695 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 7,091 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 410,000 were reported by Clal Enterprises Limited. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp invested in 189,825 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 253,003 shares. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 154,215 shares or 0% of the stock. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 277 shares. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc invested in 5.88M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd holds 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 19,464 shares. Credit Invests Ltd Llc reported 4,000 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 5,392 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,843 shares. Paradigm Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 39,188 shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 78.01 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 2,234 shares to 54,942 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 51,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cars Com Inc.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Lewnes Ann. The insider NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32M. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19 million worth of stock or 41,560 shares. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.27 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

