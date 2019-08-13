13D Management Has Cut Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) as Shares Rose; J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Boosted Its Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Holding by $1.09 Million

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by 34.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The hedge fund held 29,060 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 21,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $129.83. About 227,811 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – IN CRL, DEFICIENCIES CITED BY FDA WERE ISOLATED TO ITEMS RELATED TO CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, AND CONTROLS PROCESSES; 16/04/2018 – APRICUS – PRELIMINARY END-OF-REVIEW MEETING MINUTES SUPPORT PLAN TO ADDRESS ISSUES CITED BY FDA IN ITS FEB 15 CRL FOR VITAROS NDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL IDENTIFIED FOUR DEFICIENCIES REGARDING ITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR TLANDO; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017; 27/03/2018 – Charles River Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys 1.3% Position in Charles River; 24/05/2018 – Charles River Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 31

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.25. About 1.89M shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Hill Mngmt LP holds 20,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 832,369 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Valueworks Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.81% or 83,124 shares. Horseman Management Ltd holds 0.63% or 26,800 shares in its portfolio. The Montana-based First Interstate Bancorp has invested 0.09% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jefferies Group Inc Lc reported 13,802 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Perella Weinberg Prns Ltd Partnership holds 1.38% or 423,934 shares in its portfolio. Credit Cap Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 4,000 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Limited Liability Corporation has 1.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.36% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 4,000 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). First Trust Advsr LP has 0.07% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). National Pension Serv holds 264,300 shares.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $332.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 2,234 shares to 54,942 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 24,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).