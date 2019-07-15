13D Management Has Cut Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding by $2.45 Million; Wellington Shields Capital Management Position in Scotts Miracle (SMG) Has Decreased by $1.31 Million as Share Price Rose

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 1.21M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 64.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,150 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 25,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.49. About 346,043 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG); 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE; 30/04/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C

Analysts await The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 2.62% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.67 per share. SMG’s profit will be $152.00 million for 9.26 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.64 actual EPS reported by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.73% negative EPS growth.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,131 shares to 89,612 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf by 16,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $197,397 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 58,226 shares stake. 8,410 are owned by Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation. Sigma Planning reported 2,655 shares stake. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 3.66M shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 3,060 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Lc invested in 0.14% or 90,868 shares. First Eagle Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.86M shares. Stevens First Principles Invest holds 0.05% or 1,030 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Net Llc reported 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Private Advisor Group stated it has 4,834 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 481,488 shares. Blair William Company Il holds 245,642 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank stated it has 0.05% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh holds 3,341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Division has invested 0.13% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 42,660 are owned by Advsr Asset Management. Paradigm Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 39,188 shares. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 19,106 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc holds 28,807 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.15% stake. 71,146 were reported by D E Shaw And Company. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.27% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 42,832 shares. Eagle Advsrs invested in 0.85% or 316,507 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 681,853 shares. 32,146 are owned by Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. Qs Investors Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,392 shares to 255,588 shares, valued at $12.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc by 223,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 854,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63 million for 77.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.