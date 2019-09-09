13D Management Has Boosted Position in Symantec (SYMC) by $788,436; Autonation (AN) Stock Price Rose While M&T Bank Trimmed Position by $686,000

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 35,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 881,457 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.22M, up from 845,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 5.18M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec executives hosted a conference call on Monday and failed to do little more than address the concern on everyone’s minds: the investigation announced last week; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH A FORMER EMPLOYEE’S CONCERNS REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES INCLUDE COMMENTARY ON HISTORICAL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B; 11/05/2018 – Symantec: No Safety Margin — Heard on the Street; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS RETAINED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL AND OTHER ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN ITS INVESTIGATION

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 62.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 19,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 11,613 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $414,000, down from 31,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 394,082 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 631,958 shares to 636,946 shares, valued at $38.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.33 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 216,848 shares. Artisan Prns Partnership invested 0.34% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). M&T Comml Bank owns 11,613 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company holds 31 shares. Force Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 47,207 shares for 3.94% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 39,368 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, a Washington-based fund reported 1.90 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 12,926 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 418,217 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 77,218 shares. Parametrica Ltd accumulated 0.45% or 5,938 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year's $1.24 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.