13D Management Has Boosted Jack In The Box (JACK) Holding By $540,480; Sterling Bancorp (STL) Sentiment Is 0.8

13D Management Llc increased Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 13D Management Llc acquired 6,756 shares as Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)'s stock declined 6.64%. The 13D Management Llc holds 166,167 shares with $13.43M value, up from 159,411 last quarter. Jack In The Box Inc now has $2.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $86.17. About 11,816 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending.

Sterling Bancorp (STL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 89 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 111 reduced and sold stakes in Sterling Bancorp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 188.77 million shares, down from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sterling Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 95 Increased: 57 New Position: 32.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $121.77 million for 8.66 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.22 billion. The firm accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It has a 9.63 P/E ratio. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans.

Ejf Capital Llc holds 5.8% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp for 2.61 million shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 140,000 shares or 4.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Castine Capital Management Llc has 4.59% invested in the company for 795,203 shares. The New York-based Second Curve Capital Llc has invested 3.28% in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 2.56 million shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jack In The Box Inc has $10500 highest and $6900 lowest target. $87.67’s average target is 1.74% above currents $86.17 stock price. Jack In The Box Inc had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, May 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JACK in report on Friday, August 9 with “Underperform” rating. Wedbush upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $10500 target in Friday, August 9 report. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, May 21. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.