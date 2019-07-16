13D Management Has Boosted Its Symantec (SYMC) Position; Interlink Electronics (LINK) Shorts Lowered By 6.67%

13D Management Llc increased Symantec Corp (SYMC) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 13D Management Llc acquired 35,838 shares as Symantec Corp (SYMC)’s stock declined 15.33%. The 13D Management Llc holds 881,457 shares with $20.22M value, up from 845,619 last quarter. Symantec Corp now has $14.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 10.68% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 43.63 million shares traded or 388.13% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC PROVIDES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SEES 1Q ADJ REV $1.14B TO $1.17B, EST. $1.19B; 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 20/04/2018 – DJ Symantec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYMC); 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Information; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ REV $1.23B, EST. $1.19B

Interlink Electronics Inc (OTCMKTS:LINK) had a decrease of 6.67% in short interest. LINK’s SI was 12,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.67% from 13,500 shares previously. With 36,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Interlink Electronics Inc (OTCMKTS:LINK)’s short sellers to cover LINK’s short positions. It closed at $1.8 lastly. It is down 67.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LINK News: 03/05/2018 – Interlink Electronics, Inc. Announces ISO 13485 Certification; 15/03/2018 – INTERLINK ELECTRONICS INC – “ORGANIC REVENUES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017”; 15/03/2018 INTERLINK ELECTRONICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.00; 03/05/2018 – lnterlink Electronics, Inc. Announces ISO 13485 Certification

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporates proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions in the United States, Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.67 million. The Company’s products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. It has a 20 P/E ratio. The firm commercializes human machine interface solutions and force sensing devices that are deployed in various markets, including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 3 investors sold Interlink Electronics, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 14,636 shares or 41.84% less from 25,165 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 11,140 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 3,496 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crosslink Cap holds 6.38% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 10.08 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Llc reported 98,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.13% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 1.63M shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 43.46M shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Co reported 58,316 shares. 3,005 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Ww Asset Mngmt accumulated 46,495 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 177,465 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 321,975 shares. James Invest owns 0.05% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 30,470 shares. Principal Group has 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 955,869 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. Another trade for 18,321 shares valued at $422,327 was made by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. on Thursday, February 14. Kapuria Samir sold 45,455 shares worth $1.05M.

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, June 17. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 8. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. Mizuho initiated the shares of SYMC in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $1400 target.