13D Management Has Boosted Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holding; Aon plc (AON) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon has $225 highest and $155 lowest target. $199.60’s average target is 3.63% above currents $192.61 stock price. Aon had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 22. Morgan Stanley maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) on Friday, July 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 15 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AON in report on Monday, April 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AON in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Market Perform” rating. See Aon plc (NYSE:AON) latest ratings:

13D Management Llc increased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 13D Management Llc acquired 10,392 shares as Seagate Technology Plc (STX)’s stock declined 4.14%. The 13D Management Llc holds 255,588 shares with $12.38 million value, up from 245,196 last quarter. Seagate Technology Plc now has $12.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 3.50 million shares traded or 31.26% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seagate (STX) Up 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “STX Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Seagate (STX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Seagate Technology a Solid Dividend Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate Announces Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont has 185 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa owns 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 3,501 shares. Srb Corp stated it has 0.07% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 3,946 shares stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability owns 314,116 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hl Financial Lc accumulated 31,690 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 4,243 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 203,425 shares. 568 were accumulated by Financial Ser. 196,706 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd owns 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 7,493 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & holds 209,020 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 7,974 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Seagate Technology has $5600 highest and $3700 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is -6.36% below currents $49.66 stock price. Seagate Technology had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum on Wednesday, May 1 to “Buy”.

More news for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Insurance Labor Study Indicates Challenging Recruitment Environment – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire” and published on August 28, 2019 is yet another important article.