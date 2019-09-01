13D Management Has Boosted Holding in Alliance Data Systems (ADS); Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose While D L Carlson Investment Group Lowered by $513,360 Its Stake

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 8,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 70,975 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 79,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Neon, Citi Private, Albion, PGI; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF AENA AENA.MC AT TOTAL OF 696.5 MLN EUROS; 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF 2.7 PCT OF AENA SME SA AENA.MC AT 174.12 EUROS/SHR

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 2,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 54,942 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, up from 52,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $122.95. About 709,172 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “41 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 3,105 shares. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 163,698 shares. Personal Capital holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 28,152 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co invested in 431,773 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Madison Holding invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability reported 18,804 shares. Frontier Cap Ltd Liability holds 152,300 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0.33% or 542,200 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 198,877 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 19,883 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lazard Asset Limited holds 0% or 10,432 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Logan Cap Mngmt owns 7,888 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 6,295 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ls Advsr Ltd Co reported 2,312 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 42,095 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Savings Bank. Advisory Alpha Llc reported 0% stake. Carret Asset invested in 77,342 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,400 shares. Quaker Capital Invests stated it has 6.62% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3,164 shares. Ironwood Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 7,413 shares. Foster & Motley reported 0.08% stake. Jump Trading Ltd has invested 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 272,015 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt stated it has 794 shares. Highland Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,000 shares. Moreover, Bluemar Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 0.4% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39B for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 198 shares to 5,034 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 141,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs.