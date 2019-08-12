13D Management Has Boosted By $384,800 Its Sothebys (BID) Holding; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Position

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHBK) stake by 21.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 46,834 shares as Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHBK)’s stock 0.00%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 171,119 shares with $4.09M value, down from 217,953 last quarter. Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. now has $ valuation. It closed at $23.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BHBK News: 24/04/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 27c; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Drops 3.5%, Biggest Move of 2018; 21/03/2018 Blue Hills Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Blue Hills Banc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Blue Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHBK); 16/05/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

13D Management Llc increased Sothebys (BID) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 13D Management Llc acquired 10,400 shares as Sothebys (BID)’s stock rose 49.42%. The 13D Management Llc holds 255,797 shares with $9.70M value, up from 245,397 last quarter. Sothebys now has $2.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.61. About 101,811 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 03/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 26/03/2018 – Sotheby’s New York Asia Week Auctions Total $78.3 Million – Nearly 50% Increase Year-Over-Year; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 22 Days; 04/05/2018 – Collector Sues Sotheby’s to Block Basquiat Auction, Exposing Ugly Family Dispute; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $195.8 MLN VS $199.3 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Basquiat’s `Flesh and Spirit’ Fetches $30.7 Million at Sotheby’s; 14/05/2018 – Modigliani nude fetches $157 million at N.Y. auction

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 10,240 shares to 159,550 valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) stake by 2,300 shares and now owns 47,047 shares. Integrated Devices Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold BHBK shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 12.70 million shares or 2.53% less from 13.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 3.66 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Limited Liability holds 26,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 36,138 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0% invested in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) for 120,090 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 7,947 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt owns 82,500 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Lc has 0.12% invested in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) for 87,334 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 407 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 638,486 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 1,300 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 1.51M shares in its portfolio. 171,119 were accumulated by Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp. Peddock Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Berkley W R holds 0.85% or 154,966 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Independent Bank Corp. – GlobeNewswire” on January 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Independent Bank Gets Regulatory Nod for Blue Hills Deal – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Independent Bank Corp. and Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Report Receipt of Regulatory Approvals and Anticipated Closing Date – GlobeNewswire” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Independent Bank Corp. and Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Sign Merger Agreement for Rockland Trust Company to Acquire Blue Hills Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Rockland Trust will cut 80 Blue Hills jobs in acquisition – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

More notable recent Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink bid up after topping profit consensus – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yeti bid down 7% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Yamana Gold Announces Pricing of Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CannTrust: The Likely Outcome Of Its Strategic Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sotheby’s (BID) Gains as Large Holder Taikang Seeks Answers on Merger – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). North Star Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 4,940 shares. First Trust Advisors LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 27,459 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Llc has invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Third Point Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.8% or 6.66 million shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of holds 4,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co has 17,771 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 42,836 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) or 21,033 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 96,060 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 23,629 shares. Bluestein R H And Co has invested 0.01% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 8,800 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). First Mercantile accumulated 0.04% or 4,322 shares.