13D Management Decreased Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $2.45 Million; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Shareholder Pacifica Capital Investments Has Decreased Holding by $5.67 Million as Stock Rose

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $58.57. About 1.60M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 1.26M shares traded or 11.19% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Commonwealth National Bank Of invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 253,003 are held by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 63,474 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Kbc Group Nv has 0.17% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 297,715 shares. Energ Opportunities Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 16,915 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. 672,917 were reported by Hennessy Advisors. Hap Trading Lc holds 0.07% or 11,848 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Llc (Wy) owns 0.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 400 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 1,786 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,660 were reported by Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation. California-based Aperio Grp Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 19,466 are held by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $337.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 106,035 shares to 418,974 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 51,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $212.44 million activity. $49.19M worth of stock was bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Monday, May 13.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38 million and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,355 shares to 6,465 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inc holds 0.01% or 656,691 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 13,221 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 9,844 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 15,415 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Pa accumulated 0% or 17,510 shares. Millennium Management Lc reported 509,671 shares. Black Creek Invest Incorporated has invested 5.73% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Ameriprise Finance Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 832,631 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 142,290 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Greenwood Associates Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 10,905 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De stated it has 487,342 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corp reported 25,965 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Indexiq Advsrs has 9,758 shares.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.91M for 21.06 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.