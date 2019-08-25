13D Management Decreased Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $2.45 Million as Stock Price Rose; Pegasystems (PEGA) Stock Price Rose While Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.69 Million

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 1.95M shares traded or 4.38% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 72,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.81M, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $69.66. About 202,785 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 15/03/2018 – Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M; 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 31C; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $235.2 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchorage Cap Gru Ltd Liability has 14.16% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 5.80 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 0.06% or 316,874 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated accumulated 254 shares. Baupost Group Inc Limited Ma stated it has 12.62 million shares. Freshford Cap Mgmt Ltd has 809,165 shares for 10.6% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Gulf Interest Natl Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Aviva Public Ltd owns 87,199 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 16,676 shares. Massachusetts Ma has 0.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1.28M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 851,870 shares. 20,000 were accumulated by Columbus Hill Capital Mgmt Lp. Garrison Bradford & Associates reported 7,297 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 63,474 shares. The Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Ser has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 28,831 shares to 709,117 shares, valued at $17.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “An Investigation of Carl Icahn, Icahn Related Representatives and Cheniere Energy, Inc. for Possible Insider Trading and Violations of Federal Securities Laws Has Been Announced – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tpg (Sbs) Advsr Inc reported 2.07 million shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 14 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 26,387 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 35,375 are owned by Papp L Roy &. 52,244 are held by Bahl Gaynor Incorporated. First Advisors Lp has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 282,654 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 0% or 4,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Com reported 185,732 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 37,881 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Stevens Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.06% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Legal General Group Public Limited Liability has 18,996 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 41,914 shares in its portfolio.