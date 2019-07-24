13D Management Cut Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding by $2.45 Million; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Valiant Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $20.24 Million

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $204.66. About 23.18 million shares traded or 35.11% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Rep. Duncan: Rep. Jeff Duncan gives Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg a copy of the Constitution; 09/03/2018 – Facebook’s MLB Play Proves Market Still Game for Sports — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg failed to answer a lot of questions from members of the European Parliament – largely due to a bizarre meeting format that let the Facebook founder peddle talking points; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Kilmer: Kilmer Statement on Facebook’s Endorsement of the Honest Ads Act; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Investors (FB); 19/03/2018 – SENATE ASKS FACEBOOK ABOUT DATA USED BY SCL,CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICS; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook mistakes with user data, vows curbs; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shakes Up Management; WhatsApp, Messenger Get New Heads; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Responds to EU Lawmaker Questions: TOPLive

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $67.53. About 1.40 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $55.78 million for 76.74 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $337.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,392 shares to 255,588 shares, valued at $12.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 28,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Td Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moore Capital Mngmt Lp reported 375,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company holds 3,627 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 112,800 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 19,464 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Associates has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Blair William And Il has 18,319 shares. Brigade Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 328,500 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Moreover, One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Wafra reported 125,110 shares. Sei Invs Com has 208,848 shares. Mcgowan Asset Inc invested 0.1% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 9,436 shares. First Advsrs Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 546,333 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M..