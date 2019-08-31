13D Management Continues to Hold Holding in Symantec (SYMC); Institute For Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $849,690

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 15,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 27,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 42,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 35,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 881,457 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.44 million, up from 845,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 2.90M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SEES 1Q ADJ REV $1.14B TO $1.17B, EST. $1.19B; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP REVENUE $4,760 MLN – $4,900 MLN; 11/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Symantec Rtgs Unchgd By Intrnl Audit Invstgtn; 23/05/2018 – Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers — SYMC

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 4,629 shares to 6,409 shares, valued at $901,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 10,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Management has 717,314 shares. Moreover, Allstate has 0.65% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Regions owns 0.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.28 million shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corp holds 63,646 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Front Barnett Associates has 47,276 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Lc holds 10,578 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Loews Corp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strs Ohio has 0.73% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.97M shares. Benin Corporation reported 51,370 shares. Epoch Inv Partners Incorporated reported 0.95% stake. Northeast Consultants accumulated 11,798 shares. 144,497 were reported by Endurance Wealth. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,821 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.69 million shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Com holds 3.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 143,730 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Investors Limited, Australia-based fund reported 376,886 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru has 0.05% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Daiwa Group holds 23,886 shares. The New York-based Qs Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership accumulated 230,191 shares. 872,486 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Moreover, Ancora Advsr Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 13,950 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs holds 0% or 301 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advsr has 0.1% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 110,465 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Grp has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 1,074 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).