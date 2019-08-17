13D Management Boosted Its Jack In The Box (JACK) Stake by $540,480; Stillwater Capital Advisors Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 6,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 166,167 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 159,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $87.55. About 485,056 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,387 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45M, down from 176,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 22,854 shares to 36,117 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 94,849 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 637,684 shares stake. Princeton Strategies Group Incorporated Ltd Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 95,293 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.9% or 3.73 million shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co owns 13.20M shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Milestone Inc holds 0.2% or 12,471 shares in its portfolio. Arbor Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,123 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Llc holds 2.01% or 65,710 shares. Epoch Invest stated it has 7.48M shares or 3.85% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes & Communications owns 409,377 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Birinyi has 2.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Fincl Advisers Lc has invested 0.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 66,242 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Company accumulated 0.12% or 68,430 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp has invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 4,546 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 6,380 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cim Mangement holds 0.16% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 5,091 shares. Price Michael F holds 33,302 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. J Goldman And LP stated it has 165,213 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 386,178 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 309,959 were accumulated by Tyvor Ltd Co. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 120,000 were reported by Armistice Capital Ltd Llc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 12,457 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Lc has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 22,156 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 0.01% or 372,589 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gp invested in 0% or 1,193 shares.