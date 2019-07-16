13D Management Boosted Its Holding in Sothebys (BID) as Stock Declined; Fedex (FDX) Holder Kazazian Asset Management Has Increased Stake

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 130.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 7,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $170.4. About 1.61 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/03/2018 – FedEx launches a service to improve the process of returning packages; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 255,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, up from 245,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.85. About 163,760 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has declined 33.78% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 14/05/2018 – Modigliani nude fetches $157 million at N.Y. auction; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 09/03/2018 – Two Weeks Of Sales Brings Over $430 Million At Sotheby’s; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sotheby’s Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BID); 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 24/04/2018 – Art collectors, listen up. Sotheby’s will be auctioning off a Modigliani masterpiece valued at more than $150 million; 27/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Extends Share Ownership To Employees Around The World; 03/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S SPRING 2018 HONG KONG SALES TOTAL $466.5M; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S 1Q REV. $195.8M, EST. $140.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Global Inv Mngmt invested 0.35% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wealthtrust Fairport holds 115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Grp Inc, Hawaii-based fund reported 950 shares. Bollard Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3,592 shares. Gofen Glossberg Il reported 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Archford Cap Strategies Llc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.16% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Trustmark State Bank Trust Department reported 0.1% stake. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma accumulated 120 shares. Palladium Prns has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Spark Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Moreover, Personal Advisors has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

