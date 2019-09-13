1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIH)’s Financial Results Comparing With RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Since 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.50 N/A -0.42 0.00 RLI Corp. 83 4.39 N/A 2.71 33.21

Demonstrates 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and RLI Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and RLI Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.7% RLI Corp. 0.00% 14.1% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.44 beta. RLI Corp. has a 0.77 beta and it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and RLI Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RLI Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, RLI Corp.’s average target price is $88, while its potential downside is -1.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and RLI Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 83.3% and 91.9% respectively. Insiders owned 39.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of RLI Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62% RLI Corp. 0.51% 3.84% 9.79% 36.23% 23.2% 30.64%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than RLI Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors RLI Corp. beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo. In addition, this segment provides professional liability coverages, such as errors and omission, general liability, property, automobile, excess liability, and workerÂ’s compensation; property and casualty insurance coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability, and fidelity coverages; medical professional and healthcare liability insurance; and other products, including coverage for security guards and home business insurance. The companyÂ’s Property segment comprises primarily of fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, homeowners and recreational vehicle insurance, and property and crop reinsurance. Its Surety segment offers small bonds, such as license and permit, notary, and court bonds for businesses and individuals; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; bonds for small-to-medium sized contractors; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company markets its products through independent agents to wholesale and retail brokers. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.