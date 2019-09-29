1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIH)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.00 1.85M -0.42 0.00 American Financial Group Inc. 104 2.01 72.20M 7.87 13.01

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and American Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and American Financial Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 37,762,037.93% -5.5% -1.7% American Financial Group Inc. 69,744,976.82% 13.7% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has a 0.44 beta, while its volatility is 56.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, American Financial Group Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of American Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 39.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of American Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62% American Financial Group Inc. -1.15% -0.81% 0.85% 9.55% -5.67% 14.81%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than American Financial Group Inc.

Summary

American Financial Group Inc. beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.