1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIHPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 24 0.54 N/A -0.05 0.00 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1 1.65 N/A -1.00 0.00

Demonstrates 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0.00% -45.3% -31.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares and 4.8% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares. Competitively, 4.7% are Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -0.39% 1.48% 14.93% 1.48% 4.63% 31.36% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited -3.2% -7.81% 1.72% 5.36% -42.44% 87.3%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. beats Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.