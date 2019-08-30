1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIHPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP)

We will be comparing the differences between 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
|25
|0.58
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|National General Holdings Corp.
|24
|0.56
|N/A
|1.77
|14.10
Table 1 demonstrates 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|National General Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares and 4.58% of National General Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
|1.08%
|3.77%
|3.35%
|23.57%
|-0.04%
|32.71%
|National General Holdings Corp.
|0.32%
|1.46%
|1.66%
|18.49%
|-0.68%
|24.15%
For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than National General Holdings Corp.
Summary
1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. beats National General Holdings Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
