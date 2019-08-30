1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIHPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP)

We will be comparing the differences between 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 25 0.58 N/A -0.42 0.00 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.56 N/A 1.77 14.10

Table 1 demonstrates 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares and 4.58% of National General Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 1.08% 3.77% 3.35% 23.57% -0.04% 32.71% National General Holdings Corp. 0.32% 1.46% 1.66% 18.49% -0.68% 24.15%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. beats National General Holdings Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.