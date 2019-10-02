1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIHPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE)

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
|26
|0.00
|1.85M
|-0.42
|0.00
|American Financial Group Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and American Financial Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
|7,229,386.48%
|0%
|0%
|American Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
|1.08%
|3.77%
|3.35%
|23.57%
|-0.04%
|32.71%
|American Financial Group Inc.
|-0.27%
|0.51%
|-0.54%
|-0.31%
|0.47%
|1.7%
For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than American Financial Group Inc.
Summary
1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. beats American Financial Group Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
