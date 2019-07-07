1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIHPP) and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Comparison side by side

Both 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 23 0.54 N/A -0.05 0.00 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 150 3.26 N/A 9.96 16.77

Table 1 highlights 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 2 1 1 2.25

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $166 average price target and a -9.38% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares and 99.7% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares. Competitively, 1.8% are RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -0.39% 1.48% 14.93% 1.48% 4.63% 31.36% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 3.47% 9.67% 16.11% 33.65% 31.13% 24.87%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Summary

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment underwrites various classes of products, such as accident and health, agriculture, automobile liability, aviation, casualty clash, workersÂ’ compensation, cyber, employersÂ’ liability, energy, environmental liability, marine, medical malpractice, satellite, terrorism, and umbrella or excess casualty. It also offers a range of casualty insurance products through Syndicate 1458, including general liability, medical malpractice, and professional liability. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.