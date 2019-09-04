1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIHPP) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
|25
|0.57
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|205
|1.93
|N/A
|16328.66
|0.01
In table 1 we can see 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
|1.08%
|3.77%
|3.35%
|23.57%
|-0.04%
|32.71%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|-1.22%
|-4.28%
|-5.21%
|-0.26%
|3.18%
|0.61%
For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
