1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIHPP) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 25 0.57 N/A -0.42 0.00 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 205 1.93 N/A 16328.66 0.01

In table 1 we can see 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 1.08% 3.77% 3.35% 23.57% -0.04% 32.71% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.22% -4.28% -5.21% -0.26% 3.18% 0.61%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.