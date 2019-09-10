1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIHPP) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Comparing side by side

We are comparing 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 25 0.58 N/A -0.42 0.00 American International Group Inc. 50 0.93 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and American International Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and American International Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% American International Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and American International Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.14% of American International Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 1.08% 3.77% 3.35% 23.57% -0.04% 32.71% American International Group Inc. -2.44% 3.99% 19.46% 30.79% 1.91% 42.07%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than American International Group Inc.

Summary

American International Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.