1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIHPP) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Comparing side by side

We are comparing 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
|25
|0.58
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|American International Group Inc.
|50
|0.93
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and American International Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and American International Group Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|American International Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.5%
|-0.1%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and American International Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.14% of American International Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
|1.08%
|3.77%
|3.35%
|23.57%
|-0.04%
|32.71%
|American International Group Inc.
|-2.44%
|3.99%
|19.46%
|30.79%
|1.91%
|42.07%
For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than American International Group Inc.
Summary
American International Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.