1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIH) and W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Contrasting side by side

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.50 N/A -0.42 0.00 W. R. Berkley Corporation 64 1.69 N/A 3.48 19.96

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and W. R. Berkley Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and W. R. Berkley Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.7% W. R. Berkley Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.44 and it happens to be 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, W. R. Berkley Corporation has a 0.72 beta which is 28.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and W. R. Berkley Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 W. R. Berkley Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

Meanwhile, W. R. Berkley Corporation’s consensus price target is $64.33, while its potential downside is -11.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and W. R. Berkley Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 83.3% and 50.2% respectively. 39.3% are 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% are W. R. Berkley Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62% W. R. Berkley Corporation 1.15% 4.47% 14.1% 36.11% 40.9% 41.91%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than W. R. Berkley Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors W. R. Berkley Corporation beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. This segment also provides commercial insurance products and services to small-to-midsized businesses; and various fee-based services comprising claims, administrative, and consulting services. In addition, it offers specialty, casualty, surety, general, professional, excess and umbrella coverage, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation, aviation, directors and officers, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, incidental medical, property and crime, pollution, and liquor liability products; and inland marine and related property risks, and claims and risk management services. Further, this segment provides loss control services, including financial institution-specific commercial package policies, management liability, crime coverages, and financial institution bonds. It offers its products and services in 45 states and the District of Columbia in the Unites States; and 60 countries worldwide, with branches or offices in 20 locations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.