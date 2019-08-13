1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIH) and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.51 N/A -0.42 0.00 Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 13 0.81 N/A 0.05 234.69

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.7% Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 33.59% and an $7 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares and 1.5% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 39.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62% Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0% -2.54% -19.75% -28.13% 0% -13.53%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has 25.62% stronger performance while Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. has -13.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.