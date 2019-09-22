1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIH) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.48 N/A -0.42 0.00 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1 1.59 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.7% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0.00% -50.3% -37.4%

Volatility and Risk

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s 0.44 beta indicates that its volatility is 56.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has beta of 1.82 which is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares and 3.3% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares. Insiders owned 39.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.1% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1% -4.72% -16.53% 5.2% -38.04% 60.32%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Summary

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. beats Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.