1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIH) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.48 N/A -0.42 0.00 National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.66

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.7% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 42.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.06% of National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% are 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62% National General Holdings Corp. -1.06% -0.45% 4.17% 18.5% -2.97% 21.84%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.