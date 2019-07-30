1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIH) and Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Comparison side by side

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.49 N/A -0.06 0.00 Kemper Corporation 83 1.37 N/A 4.96 17.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Kemper Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Kemper Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Kemper Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.75 beta. In other hand, Kemper Corporation has beta of 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Kemper Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kemper Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has a 38.89% upside potential and an average target price of $7. Kemper Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $82 consensus target price and a -5.65% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Kemper Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.2% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.6% of Kemper Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Kemper Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 7.29% 0.56% 16.49% -6.61% -20.44% 33.58% Kemper Corporation -0.57% 4.27% 7.23% 13.6% 17.98% 30.28%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Kemper Corporation

Summary

Kemper Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.