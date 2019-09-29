1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIH) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) is a company in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has 39.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 37,762,037.93% -5.50% -1.70% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 1.85M 5 0.00 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.84 2.63

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

Risk & Volatility

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.44. Competitively, 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.