1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIH) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Comparing side by side

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.48 N/A -0.06 0.00 Chubb Limited 139 2.07 N/A 8.37 17.16

In table 1 we can see 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Chubb Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Chubb Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.75. From a competition point of view, Chubb Limited has a 0.84 beta which is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Chubb Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chubb Limited 1 2 2 2.40

$7 is 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 40.28%. On the other hand, Chubb Limited’s potential upside is 3.52% and its consensus price target is $154.4. The information presented earlier suggests that 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Chubb Limited as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Chubb Limited are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 90.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Chubb Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 7.29% 0.56% 16.49% -6.61% -20.44% 33.58% Chubb Limited 0.62% 3.39% 8.42% 9.53% 6.38% 11.22%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Chubb Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Chubb Limited beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.